Mirvish Products has announced the tickets for “Hamilton” will go on sale October 28th.

The public will be able to purchase a maximum of four tickets per household at the box-office or online.

Ticket prices will range from $50 to $250, with a select number of premium seats available for roughly $500.

“Hamilton” is set to run at the Ed Mirvish Theatre from Feb. 11 to May 17, 2020.