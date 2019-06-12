Hanging Out With Your Best Friends Could Help Improve your Mental Health!

According to research conducted by the University of Oxford, you should try to hang with your pals twice a week—it’s good for your mental and physical health.

Research suggests that people with a large circle of friends are less likely to suffer from illnesses and they may even recover quicker from surgery if friends are around.

The research says this applies to both men and women and all it takes is twice a week with a friend to improve your physical and emotional health!

There are a number of reasons for this. The study says;

Basically, girls respond to stress better when they have friends. It has a lot to do with a hormonal factor: Oxytocin, aka the “love hormone,” is omitted in our brains when we spend time with people we love.

For guys;

“Bonds can be formed through a range of activities from team sports to male banter—or simply having a pint with your pals on a Friday night.”

