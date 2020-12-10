Hanukkah Starts Today!

The holiday kicks off tonight (December 10) and will last until next Thursday, meaning a week’s worth of candles and celebrations are on the way.

During this time families will exchange presents and light eight very special candles – but just what is the festival all about?

Every night of the festival during Hanukkah families light a candle after sunset (except on Fridays when it is lit before the Sabbath candle) on a special candelabra known as a Menorah, adding one more candle for every night of the festival until all eight are lit on the final night.

The Menorah has nine branches on it, with the middle candle known as the Shamash, which is used to light the other candles each night.

It’s traditional to place the candles in the window of each family’s home so that those passing by can see it.