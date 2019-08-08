Happy Birthday Shawn Mendez!

He turned 21 August 8th! And despite being 21, Shawn still has his stuffed Lion Leo who he still carries around with him…

Now at the age of 21, Shawn is the third youngest artist to achieve three No. 1’s on the Billboard Top 200 charts!

Mendes is also selling out stadiums across the world with his current world tour, “Shawn Mendes: The Tour,” and was nominated for two Grammys this year.

Shawn Taught himself how to play the guitar by age 13 and now collects them- he is said to have over 40! So what’s next for this Toronto native… Shawn hopes to break into film and then create and produce soundtracks.