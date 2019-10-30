Happy Eggnog Season!

As of (Oct. 30) we’re 56 days away from Christmas Day.

Delicious eggnog is slowly beginning to appear at Grocery Stores, obviously we’re going to start craving the drink that immediately puts you in the spirit (not you hot chocolate.)

Has anybody seen this? Gingerbread flavoured Spiced Rum? It’s a holiday dream come true! I just hope it’s available in Canada.

We’re LESS than 3 weeks away from the Barrie Santa Claus Parade.

This weekend, (Nov 1-3) it’s the 25th Annual BMC Christmas Arts & Crafts Show.