HAPPY NATIONAL BRAZILIAN BLOWOUT DAY

This day recognizes this unique hair treatment used by millions of people around the world.

While summer weather is celebrated for its beach trips, vacation, barbecues, and a carefree attitude, it can also be a hair nightmare! With humidity at an all-time high, frizzy hair is in full effect across the nation.

Therefore, on August 21st we celebrate National Brazilian Blowout Day, a way to calm your tresses and embrace your most beautiful self.

Through the use of innovative and breakthrough bonding technologies, the Brazilian Blowout treatment actually improves the health and condition of the hair by creating a protective protein layer around the hair shaft to eliminate frizz and smooth the cuticle.

So those with Brazilian Blowouts don’t have to fear the summer humidity and can feel confident in their look.