This Civic Holiday weekend August 3-5, Friday Harbour Resort presents Harbourfest – Viva L’Italia, a celebration of all things Italian and featuring food, music and entertainment all weekend long including a luxury boat and supercar show featuring exotic Italian classics like Ferrari, Maserati, Alfa Romeo as well as Ducati motorcycles 10a-4pm on Saturday and 12 noon-4pm Sunday.

Family events over the weekend to take part in as well, including a Mini-Circuit Race Track, Build-a-Buddy, Face-painting, a K’Nex car building challenge, a family screening of Back to the Future on the Pier with free popcorn and a spectacular fireworks display to light up the evening sky Saturday night.

There’s LIVE entertainment on the Pier Stage throughout the weekend. You can check out the beach, grab some lakeside bites at the Beach Club Window. You’ll also find some awesome food trucks serving up some delicious offerings along the boardwalk. Bruno’s bakery will be dishing up cannoli, you can sample some craft beer, or enjoy the Italian specialty menu at the Pier Bar, or make a reservation to enjoy the offerings at the Fishbone Kitchen.

For more details click www.fridayharbour.com/events.