HARD SELTZER-FLAVOURED ICE CREAM IS HERE!
A summer treat that gets you drunk!
Seltzer was all the rage last year and is still very popular as it’s pitched as a low-calorie alternative to beer.
With the hot summer weather here it seems only fitting that an ice-cream be developed!
The brand Truly Hard Seltzer teamed up with a company called Tipsy Scoop that makes alcoholic ice cream. Each pint is 5% alcohol, just like the hard seltzer. So it might get you drunk if you eat enough of it. It’s not clear how many calories are in it.
Summer of Seltzer 2.0 is officially kicking off with the launch of @truly ice cream🍦and sorbet 🍨! First of its kind, the hard seltzer-infused summer treat is available in The Truly Lemonade 🍋 Variety Ice Cream & Sorbet Pack – combining the sweetness of real lemonade & the refreshments of Truly Hard Seltzer’s 4 NEW lemonade flavors! Order online www.tipsyscoop.com or @goldbelly & in stores 🏬
It comes in four flavours: Truly Original Lemonade Ice Cream, Black Cherry Lemonade Ice Cream, Strawberry Lemonade Sorbet, and Mango Lemonade Sorbet. And they’re selling variety packs on TipsyScoop.com for $48, plus shipping.