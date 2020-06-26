HARD SELTZER-FLAVOURED ICE CREAM IS HERE!

Seltzer was all the rage last year and is still very popular as it’s pitched as a low-calorie alternative to beer.

With the hot summer weather here it seems only fitting that an ice-cream be developed!

The brand Truly Hard Seltzer teamed up with a company called Tipsy Scoop that makes alcoholic ice cream. Each pint is 5% alcohol, just like the hard seltzer. So it might get you drunk if you eat enough of it. It’s not clear how many calories are in it.

It comes in four flavours: Truly Original Lemonade Ice Cream, Black Cherry Lemonade Ice Cream, Strawberry Lemonade Sorbet, and Mango Lemonade Sorbet. And they’re selling variety packs on TipsyScoop.com for $48, plus shipping.