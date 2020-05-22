Hardwood Ski & Bike is Ready to Re-Open

Hardwood Ski & Bike near Line 5 off Old Barrie Road in Oro Medonte has been extremely quiet since late March after closing and stepping away to keep everybody home and safe.

Thursday was an announcement that many had been waiting for…

Hardwood Ski and Bike has over 100 km of beautiful, rolling trails through hardwood and pine forests for mountain biking. In addition to the 34 km of rolling double track trails, there is an additional 50 km of challenging single track trails that intertwine with the ski trail network creating endless possibilities of courses and obstacles.

New safety measure include: