Hardy hospitalized after suffering severe panic attacks that stem last year’s bus crash

Hardy is taking a break from his tour to concentrate on his health.

The country star told fans he was recently hospitalized for severe anxiety and panic attacks, saying, “I need a moment to focus on me and to make myself better for my wife, family and you, the fans.”

He explained to fans his anxiety stems from a serious crash he was involved in last year.

Last October, the tour bus he was in overturned near Nashville. Everyone on board was treated for “significant injuries.”

He explained, “I’ve been dealing with some serious anxiety since the bus accident last year and over the last two weeks, it has taken control of my life. It’s caused me to suffer many panic attacks that landed me in the hospital.”

The three shows affected include two in Georgia and one in Mississippi.

