Harrison Ford Will Return In The Fifth Indiana Jones Movie!

Disney has confirmed that 41 years after the first movie “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” was released, number 5 is coming with a scheduled release date of July 2022.

“Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character’s journey.” The movie is said to be in pre-production.

Up until now, it was all speculation and rumours that a fifth movie was coming!

The last film from the franchise was 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” which came almost 20 years after the third movie, “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” which was released in 1989.

The first movie, “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” came out in 1981 and was followed by “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” in 1984.