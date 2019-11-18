Harry Styles Roasts 1D? Sort Of.

SNL got SPICEY last weekend, TEA was SPILLED!

Harry Styles hosted and musical guested, to promote his new album Fine Line which is dropping in December.

During his monologue, said “I love those guys, they’re my brothers. Niall, Louis, Liam and… RINGO”. OH MAN.

Harry is throwing serious SHADE at Zayn. While it might be a playful joke, Ringo Starr was the first member of the Beatles to leave the legendary group.

Check out the full monologue below!

We’re taking things to the next level with @Harry_Styles. #HarryOnSNL pic.twitter.com/25Ln0FJCTb — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 17, 2019

