Has Britney Spears Reached Her Breaking Point?

Brits manager, Larry Rudolph explained to TMZ that she is not in the physical or mental shape to continue her Vegas residency at this time…

“As the person who guides her career, based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis, from what I have gathered it’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again,” he said.

Last month, Britney checked herself into a medical facility after struggling with her mental health due to her father’s long battle with illness.

HOWEVER; Brit posted a video a few weeks later reassuring fans that she’s doing well and that she’ll be back soon.