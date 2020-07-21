Have A Show Idea For Netflix? They Want To Hear From Canadians!
Do you have a story to share with the world?
Netflix Canada is looking for new Canadian content to share on their platform and is asking for your help!
So from now until August 5th, Netflix is accepting pitch proposals from Canadian creators for a series or film. Those chosen will work virtually with producers to build on their idea before getting the green light!
This is a really neat opportunity for those looking to get their start in the entertainment industry!
Here’s the link to apply!