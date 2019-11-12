HAVE YOU EVER CONVINCED YOURSELF THAT YOU HAD A SERIOUS DISEASE AFTER GOOGLING SYMPTOMS?

And like most people these days, instead of seeking help from your doctor, you first google it. And what happens when you google your symptoms? The results are usually something epic like “Cancerous inflamed super herpes.” And then you rush to your doctor only to find out that you have gas.

In fact, 65% of people say when they feel sick, they google their symptoms first.

According to a new survey, 43% of people admit they’ve convinced themselves they had a serious disease after Googling their symptoms, when it turned out they actually had something much more minor.

And three out of four people who’ve diagnosed themselves online said it made them worry MORE, not less, about what was wrong with them.

So do we ever get our self-diagnosis right? The survey found it can happen, but we get it right less than 40% of the time.

