HAVE YOU EVER HIDDEN A GIFT SO WELL YOU FORGOT WHERE YOU PUT IT?

You know you’ve got to hide presents really well or your kids will manage to hunt them down. But is there such a thing as TOO well?

According to a new survey, 55% of moms say they’ve hidden a present so well they forgot where they put it.

And it may happen even more often this year because 48% of people say they’ve got to up their present hiding game because everyone’s home more often than before this year.

That being said, by far the most common hiding place is in a closet.