Having A Sister May Make You A Better Person!

Growing up with siblings may seem like a pain, but if you have a sister you should be grateful according to a new study!

Research has found that people who grew up with a sister are more likely to be happier than those who didn’t.

Researchers from De Montfort University in Leicester and Ulster University in Northern Ireland surveyed over 570 people aged between 17 and 25 to get these results, asking them psychological questions on various topics including mental health.

They found that those with sisters had more encouragement and were more likely to openly communicate feelings, giving them a more optimistic outlook on life.

The study also found that brothers seem to have the alternative effect. This could be that boys have a natural tendency not to talk about things. It’s not all bad with brothers, as the study did find that having a brother did benefit relationships in a loving way…

Researchers say “Sibling affection from either gender was related to less delinquency and more pro-social behaviours like greater kindness and generosity, volunteering and helping others.”