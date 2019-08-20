Listen Live

Having Kids Makes You Happier- But Only After They Move Out!

Make them move out!

By Kool Parents

New study finds that having children makes you happier than staying childless, but not until later in life!

A team of researchers at Heidelberg University in Germany found that parents tend to be happier than non-parents in old age, but this only holds if their kids have moved out.

One of the biggest factors is that children become a form of social support, and the researchers point out that social support networks are associated with greater happiness and less loneliness and can act as a buffer against stressful events.

However, children who still live at home are shown to have a negative effect on well-being.

More

Related posts

Canada’s Wonderland Takes You to New Heights Next Year!

KIDS ACTUALLY WANT TO HANG OUT WITH THEIR PARENTS, AND HERE’S WHAT THEY WANT TO DO

The Holly Community Centre Is Giving Parents, Coaches, and Scouts the chance to Live Stream games!