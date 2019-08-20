Having Kids Makes You Happier- But Only After They Move Out!

New study finds that having children makes you happier than staying childless, but not until later in life!

A team of researchers at Heidelberg University in Germany found that parents tend to be happier than non-parents in old age, but this only holds if their kids have moved out.

One of the biggest factors is that children become a form of social support, and the researchers point out that social support networks are associated with greater happiness and less loneliness and can act as a buffer against stressful events.

However, children who still live at home are shown to have a negative effect on well-being.

