Listen Live

HBO Has Produced A Documentary To Help Kids Understand 9/11

Have you tried to explain 9/11 to your kids?

By Kool Parents

For us, the 9/11 terrorist attacks are memories but for elementary to high school kids, this is history- something that happened before they were born.

Today, on the 18th anniversary, a new HBO produced project is released called “What Happening On September 11.”

The film focuses on the memories of former students at a high school near Ground Zero.

The film offers short history lessons about New York and the World Trade Center- the one-time tallest towers in the world.  The film also tries to explain why this happening and also dives into Osama Bin Laden and his activism. 

Related posts

The Popular Book “Go The F*ck to Sleep Is Getting A Sequel!

Automakers To Sell Vehicles With Backseat Alerts By 2025

7 Science-Backed Things You Must Do to Raise Successful Kids