HBO Has Produced A Documentary To Help Kids Understand 9/11

For us, the 9/11 terrorist attacks are memories but for elementary to high school kids, this is history- something that happened before they were born.

Today, on the 18th anniversary, a new HBO produced project is released called “What Happening On September 11.”

The film focuses on the memories of former students at a high school near Ground Zero.

The film offers short history lessons about New York and the World Trade Center- the one-time tallest towers in the world. The film also tries to explain why this happening and also dives into Osama Bin Laden and his activism.