HBO LAUNCHES NEW STREAMING NETWORK CALLED HBO MAX ( Crave In Canada)

If you’re bored this weekend, there’s a new streaming service to try out. HBO Max just launched this week. It features everything on HBO as well as more shows, movies and original programming. It costs 15 dollars a month, but you can switch over for free if you already have HBO Now.

HBO Max will include all the television shows and movies currently on HBO, including the full catalog of their iconic shows such as “Game of Thrones,” “Silicon Valley,” “Sopranos,” “Veep” and “The Wire.”

The platform also features premium licensed programs such as “Friends,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Rick & Morty” and “South Park.”

HBO Max is also where fans can stream blockbuster films like “The Lord of the Rings,” “The Matrix” trilogies and DC superhero movies such as “Wonder Woman,” “Joker” and “Aquaman.”

As far as original content, the platform launched with “Love Life,” a romantic comedy starring Anna Kendrick, “On the Record,” a documentary on sexual assault allegations against music mogul Russell Simmons, and “The Not Too Late Show with Elmo,” among others.

The highly-anticpated “Friends” reunion special was initially scheduled to be available for the launch of HBO Max, but production had to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.