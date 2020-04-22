HBO Max Is Set To Launch May 27th

The new streaming service will go head-to-head with the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney + among others.

The new streaming service will launch with 10,000 hours of library programming coming from its other networks like HBO, Warner Bros, TBS, Cartoon Network and CNN. The new service will also offer TV shows and movies from Warner Bros. and offer new original series.

HBO Max was hoping to debut with the highly anticipated ‘Friends’ reunion special featuring the original cast, but had to shutdown filming due to COVID-19. HBO Max will be streaming all 236 episodes of ‘friends.”

This service will be more expensive than most with a $15 per month fee. This is the third service to launch during the pandemic behind Quibi on April 6th and NBCUniversal’s Peakcock On April 15th.

HBO Max will be available in Canada through CRAVE.