HBO Pulls “Gone With The Wind”

HBO Max, the newest streaming service, has pulled “Gone with the Wind” from its catalog over its depiction of slavery.

WarnerMedia is joining other media companies that have pulled controversial TV shows that are racially insensitive. Warner Bros released a statement that reads in parts, “The film will return with a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions.”

ViacomCBS Inc just cancelled “Cops” and Netflix pulled “Little Britain” from its lineup.

The death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer triggered protests in the US and around the world against racial inequality.