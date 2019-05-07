Listen Live

HBO’s Response To ‘The Starbucks Cup’ On Set Of Game Of Thrones

Latte anyone?

The only thing people are talking about from last Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones in the Starbucks cup left out during a scene.

While some speculated that this was planted to get people talking, HBO admits that it really was a mistake!

HBO epically responded by saying,

“The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

BTW, it costs $15 million per episode!

Then they take it as a moment to brag a bit by saying the reason it’s been so blown out of proportion is because they’ve never made the mistake before on the show.

