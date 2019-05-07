HBO’s Response To ‘The Starbucks Cup’ On Set Of Game Of Thrones

The only thing people are talking about from last Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones in the Starbucks cup left out during a scene.

While some speculated that this was planted to get people talking, HBO admits that it really was a mistake!

HBO epically responded by saying,

“The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

BTW, it costs $15 million per episode!

Then they take it as a moment to brag a bit by saying the reason it’s been so blown out of proportion is because they’ve never made the mistake before on the show.

Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains, and Drinker of Pumpkin Spice pic.twitter.com/BOPdolRhXz — Ira Madison III (@ira) May 6, 2019

This isn’t the first time mistakes have been made during a major show of film! Check out the list of Movie flubs that made it into the film according to rolling stone… The list