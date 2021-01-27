Health Experts In The US Are Suggesting Wearing Two Masks, Instead Of One!

According to WebMD News, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci says wearing two masks, instead of just one, is better when preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“If you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective,” said Fauci. Alice Sato, MD, an epidemiologist at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, NE agrees with wearing two masks when in public.

“Double layering is adding extra filtration, but a lot of the benefit also comes in making sure you are covering those gaps around the mask, because not every mask you put on fits equally,” says Sato.

The two-mask strategy is also in response to the new strains/variants of the COVID-19 virus, detected here in Ontario with the most cases linked to Roberta Place in Barrie.