Heart FM Radio In The UK Launches 24/7 Christmas Music Two Months Early

UK radio station has started playing Christmas music to left people’s spirits!

Christmas has come really early at Heart FM radio. It launched the holiday music on Sunday, October 25th two months ahead of Christmas, and will play the greatest feel-good festive hits, non-stop, 24/7.

Heart’s Xmas tunes will be available to listen to whatever hour of the day and night you choose, on DAB Digital Radio and Global Player.

The channel will be playing every festive favourite under the sun, from Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You, to Wham!’s Last Christmas. Chris Rea’s Driving Home For Christmas will also play, alongside Band Aid’s Do They Know it’s Christmas? – helping bring some much-needed Christmas cheer to 2020.

Merry Christmas!