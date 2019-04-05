Heinz Creates Another Hybrid! Introducing “Kranch”

This time they have mixed ketchup and range dressing together to create “Kranch”

The new sauce is rolling out to stores nationwide through April and will cost $3.49 a bottle.

This is the latest hybrid for Heinz as they have already launched Mayochup, Mayomust, and Mayocue.

In case you were wondering, here’s how the calories breakdown! Per two-tablespoons:

100 calories

10 g fat (1.5 sat)

170 mg sodium

3 g carbs

0 g fiber

3 g sugar

0 g protein