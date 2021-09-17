Listen Live

Heinz Has A New “Packet Roller” So You Can Get Every Drop Out Of The Ketchup Packets! 

OMG! Where Have You Been All My Life!

By Kool Eats

This is a total game changer!

 

Getting all the ketchup out of a ketchup packet is slightly difficult and mildly annoying.

 

 

But now, that national nightmare is finally over.  Heinz is selling a ketchup packet roller that gets every last drop of ketchup out.  And it’s small enough to put on a keychain.

 

 

It’s shaped like a ketchup bottle, with a slot on the side that you feed the packet through.  Then a roller inside squeezes all the ketchup out and spits the empty packet out the other side.

 

 

They’re selling for $5.70, plus $2 shipping.  You can get one at HeinzPacketRoller.com  while supplies last.

 

Related posts

TACO BELL IS TRYING OUT A 30-DAY TACO SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE

FORGET CANDY! HAND OUT MINI BOTTLES OF RANCH DRESSING THIS HALLOWEEN

The Perfect Pie Crust