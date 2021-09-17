Heinz Has A New “Packet Roller” So You Can Get Every Drop Out Of The Ketchup Packets! 

This is a total game changer!

Getting all the ketchup out of a ketchup packet is slightly difficult and mildly annoying.

But now, that national nightmare is finally over. Heinz is selling a ketchup packet roller that gets every last drop of ketchup out. And it’s small enough to put on a keychain.

It’s shaped like a ketchup bottle, with a slot on the side that you feed the packet through. Then a roller inside squeezes all the ketchup out and spits the empty packet out the other side.

They’re selling for $5.70, plus $2 shipping. You can get one at HeinzPacketRoller.com while supplies last.