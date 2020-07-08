Heinz Has Releases ‘Creamz’ Kits To Turn Their Condiments Into Ice Cream
Because nothing says dessert like frozen barbecue sauce?
Heinz, best known for its ketchup and other condiments, has decided to expand its business ventures, this time; the ice cream scene.
Heinz has released DIY “Creamz” kits that allow purchasers to create their own Heinz-condiment-flavored frozen dessert.
The flavours come in mayo, BBQ, salad cream, MayoChup and, of course, ketchup!
Each kit comes with a recipe card, as well as a reusable tub to store the ice cream, a golden spoon, and a golden ice cream scoop, as well as a full-size bottle of whatever condiment flavor you’re choosing.
You have to buy the actual ice cream!
The kits are retailing for around $17, but at the moment they are only available in the U.K.
Heinz has released the recipes online for those dedicated enough to condiments to want to turn them into a post-meal treat.