Heinz Has Releases ‘Creamz’ Kits To Turn Their Condiments Into Ice Cream

Heinz, best known for its ketchup and other condiments, has decided to expand its business ventures, this time; the ice cream scene.

Heinz has released DIY “Creamz” kits that allow purchasers to create their own Heinz-condiment-flavored frozen dessert.

The flavours come in mayo, BBQ, salad cream, MayoChup and, of course, ketchup!

Each kit comes with a recipe card, as well as a reusable tub to store the ice cream, a golden spoon, and a golden ice cream scoop, as well as a full-size bottle of whatever condiment flavor you’re choosing.

You have to buy the actual ice cream!

The kits are retailing for around $17, but at the moment they are only available in the U.K.

Heinz has released the recipes online for those dedicated enough to condiments to want to turn them into a post-meal treat.