Heinz Ketchup Has Released A 570-Piece Puzzle, That’s All Red!

Heinz finally figured out something more frustrating than trying to get the last few ounces of ketchup out of one of their bottles.

They just created a new puzzle to keep people busy right now. It’s a 570-piece puzzle, and the pieces are all red. That’s it.

If you’re interested, they’re giving away 57 copies of the puzzle on Instagram to people who leave comments about, “who you wish you could finish this with.”