Heinz Teams Up With A Bakery To Launch Ketchup And Beans Flavoured Cup Cakes…

Heinz has teamed up with the famous baker, Hummingbird to create a range of cakes inspired by the beans manufacturer’s iconic products.

The cupcake flavours include ketchup, beans, mayo, salad dressing and tomato soup!

The cupcakes will be available this Friday to celebrate founder, Henry John Heinz Birthday!

These cup cakes are only available in London- however, if you wish, We’ve found a Great Canadian Heinz Ketchup Cake Recipe!