Hello, October! 7 Things to Look Forward to This Month 🍂

Fall is officially in full swing, and October is bringing all the cozy vibes we’ve been waiting for. From crisp air and pumpkin spice to spooky fun, here’s what’s worth getting excited about this month:

1. Fall Foliage at Its Peak 🍁

October is prime time for autumn colours. Whether you’re taking a scenic drive, a weekend getaway, or just a walk in your neighbourhood, those red, orange, and golden leaves are pure magic. Bonus points for crunchy leaves under your boots!

2. Pumpkin Everything 🎃

Coffee, pies, candles… you name it. Pumpkin-flavoured treats are everywhere, and honestly, it’s perfectly acceptable to indulge. Grab a pumpkin latte and just… soak in the season.

3. Cozy Sweater Weather 🧣

That perfect chill in the air that makes you want to wrap yourself in a cozy scarf or oversized sweater? Yes, please. Bonus points for fuzzy socks and warm drinks by the window.

4. Halloween Fun 👻

From pumpkin carving and costume planning to haunted houses and themed parties, Halloween isn’t just for kids. It’s the ultimate excuse to embrace your playful side — or eat too much candy, no judgment.

5. Apple Picking & Fall Treats 🍏

Local apple orchards are calling! Fresh cider, homemade apple donuts, and a basket of crisp apples to take home — fall is the season to embrace all things apple.

6. Sports & Fall Events 🏈

Football season is in full swing, hockey’s heating up, and local events are popping up everywhere. From charity runs to fall fairs, there’s plenty to do outdoors before winter sets in.

7. Cozy Nights & Seasonal TV 📺

As the nights get longer, it’s the perfect time to binge-watch those new shows, curl up with a blanket, or host a movie night with friends or family. Throw in some popcorn and you’re set.

October is the perfect mix of cozy, festive, and just a little spooky — the kind of month that makes you slow down and actually enjoy the season. What’s your favourite thing about October?