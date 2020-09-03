Help Reduce The Spread Of COVID-19 By Talking Less!

It could really help stop the virus spread if we all talked less and talked quieter in public. In fact, just talking quietly instead of yelling reduces the risk of transmitting coronavirus as much as wearing a mask.

According to a Professor at the University of Colorado, “Every route of viral transmission would go down if we talked less, or talked less loudly, in public spaces.”

Silence is golden as an antiviral strategy because of how this disease spreads. Experts now know that this virus spreads mainly through viral particles that come from the face when sneezing, coughing, talking, and singing!

Talking less, more quietly, or not at all limits the manufacture of both large droplets and aerosols. When you breathe or whisper, your respiratory system doesn’t emit large droplets.

So if you must, talk slowly, softly or not at all!