HERE ARE OUR 10 FAVOURITE THINGS ABOUT THE WINTER

It can be hard to remember this when you’re scraping ice off the windshield of your car in the pitch-black morning as mucus pours out of your nose, but winter isn’t all that bad.

A new survey found two-thirds of people say winter is the most, “magical” season. And here are their 10 favourite things about the winter.

1. Having a cup of hot chocolate.

2. Going outside to watch the first snowfall.

3. Sitting by the fire at night.

4. Building a snowman.

5. Celebrating the holidays.

6. Baking winter or holiday desserts.

7. Skiing or snowboarding. (Pre/post-pandemic)

8. Ice skating.

9. Having a hot drink on a cold day.

10. Seeing family over the holidays.