A new poll has found that 61% of us see gift-giving as a competition, and will try to “out-gift” at least one other person this year. The most common people we compete with are our siblings, friends, and significant other.

Here are the ten most stressful things about holiday shopping:

Trying to find the “perfect” gift. Almost 1 in 5 people claim they always find the perfect gift. Looking for something that’s sold out. Like the PlayStation 5 this year. Worrying someone won’t like your gift. Worrying it’s something they won’t use. Buying them something they already have. Being “out-gifted” by someone. Worrying about your gift won’t adequately show the person how much you love them. Bad weather and driving conditions while you’re out shopping. Being out for long periods of time. Porch pirates stealing your packages.

But what actually makes a gift “perfect”? Respondents said the top indicator was if it’s a gift the recipient had been asking for (46%). That was followed by being something that shows love (40%) and something that stands the test of time (40%).

When it comes specifically to their significant other, respondents thought a “perfect” gift would be luxury items (38%), clothing (36%), or technology (33%). That was in addition to fine jewelry (32%) — results revealed 67% of respondents believed a gift of jewelry would be a great way to show appreciation for their loved ones this holiday season.

What Would Make A Gift Perfect?