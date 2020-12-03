Here are the ten most stressful things about holiday shopping:
Finding the perfect gift is so hard!
A new poll has found that 61% of us see gift-giving as a competition, and will try to “out-gift” at least one other person this year. The most common people we compete with are our siblings, friends, and significant other.
- Trying to find the “perfect” gift. Almost 1 in 5 people claim they always find the perfect gift.
- Looking for something that’s sold out. Like the PlayStation 5 this year.
- Worrying someone won’t like your gift.
- Worrying it’s something they won’t use.
- Buying them something they already have.
- Being “out-gifted” by someone.
- Worrying about your gift won’t adequately show the person how much you love them.
- Bad weather and driving conditions while you’re out shopping.
- Being out for long periods of time.
- Porch pirates stealing your packages.
But what actually makes a gift “perfect”? Respondents said the top indicator was if it’s a gift the recipient had been asking for (46%). That was followed by being something that shows love (40%) and something that stands the test of time (40%).
When it comes specifically to their significant other, respondents thought a “perfect” gift would be luxury items (38%), clothing (36%), or technology (33%). That was in addition to fine jewelry (32%) — results revealed 67% of respondents believed a gift of jewelry would be a great way to show appreciation for their loved ones this holiday season.
What Would Make A Gift Perfect?
- It’s something they’ve been asking for 46%
- It shows love 40%
- It stands the test of time 40%
- It makes the recipient laugh 38%
- It can be used for years 37%