HERE ARE THE TOP 10 PRESENTS WE’RE BUYING OURSELVES THIS YEAR

A new survey finds that we are planning on buying ourselves a Christmas present or two in an effort to bring ourselves a little holiday cheer.

Besides buying something for ourselves, the average person will purchase gifts for eight people this year, says this survey.

So who are be buying for? 61% plan of buying for their partner, with just over half of parents saying they will buy their kids something.

49 percent will buy for their moms and 38 percent for their dads. But uncles, colleagues, and even grandparents look likely to go without this year.

Here are the top things people are buying themselves as a Christmas present this year, according to a new survey.

1. Clothes.

2. Perfume or cologne.

3. A cell phone.

4. A video game console.

5. A laptop.

6. Chocolate.

7. Books.

8. Shoes.

9. Makeup.

10. Alcohol.

