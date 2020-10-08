HERE ARE THE TOP GOALS PEOPLE SET FOR THEMSELVES DURING QUARANTINE

A new survey found the majority of people set a goal for themselves during quarantine. And even though we don’t know how many people have hit these goals, even setting them shows a real overachiever streak.

Here are the eight most common goals people set.

1. Eat healthier or follow a diet.

2. Work out or exercise more.

3. Have a more positive attitude.

4. Learn something new every day.

5. Talk to a friend or loved one once a day.

6. Read more.

7. Practice meditation or mindfulness.

8. Learn a new hobby.