HERE ARE THE TOP GOALS PEOPLE SET FOR THEMSELVES DURING QUARANTINE
To not lose your mind, isn't on the list
A new survey found the majority of people set a goal for themselves during quarantine. And even though we don’t know how many people have hit these goals, even setting them shows a real overachiever streak.
Here are the eight most common goals people set.
1. Eat healthier or follow a diet.
2. Work out or exercise more.
3. Have a more positive attitude.
4. Learn something new every day.
5. Talk to a friend or loved one once a day.
6. Read more.
7. Practice meditation or mindfulness.
8. Learn a new hobby.