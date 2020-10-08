Listen Live

HERE ARE THE TOP GOALS PEOPLE SET FOR THEMSELVES DURING QUARANTINE

To not lose your mind, isn't on the list

A new survey found the majority of people set a goal for themselves during quarantine.  And even though we don’t know how many people have hit these goals, even setting them shows a real overachiever streak.

 

Here are the eight most common goals people set.

 

1.  Eat healthier or follow a diet.

2.  Work out or exercise more.

3.  Have a more positive attitude.

4.  Learn something new every day.

5.  Talk to a friend or loved one once a day.

6.  Read more.

7.  Practice meditation or mindfulness.

8.  Learn a new hobby.

