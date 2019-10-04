Listen Live

Here is Your Printable Fall Scavenger Hunt

Explore outdoors w/ your kids this weekend

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Parents

Want to turn off the electronics and spend some time outdoors exploring with your kids this weekend?

YOU WILL NEED:

  • printable fall scavenger hunt sheet
  • marker, pencil or crayons
  • paper bags or baskets
  • tape (optional) 
  • clipboard (optional) 

From the incredibly vibrant Fall colours

Fall Festivals, hay rides and pumpkin picking

To Kids & Adults spooky Halloween fun

Fall might be the best season of the year!

 

Related posts

It’s Opening Week for Chappell Farms Fall Festival