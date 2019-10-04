Here is Your Printable Fall Scavenger Hunt

Want to turn off the electronics and spend some time outdoors exploring with your kids this weekend?

YOU WILL NEED:

printable fall scavenger hunt sheet

marker, pencil or crayons

paper bags or baskets

tape (optional)

clipboard (optional)

From the incredibly vibrant Fall colours…

Fall Festivals, hay rides and pumpkin picking

To Kids & Adults spooky Halloween fun

Fall might be the best season of the year!