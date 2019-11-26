Here’s How Much Caffeine We Need Daily

According to a new survey, workers put down an average of 2.5 caffeinated drinks every single day. That adds up to around 12 or 13 cups of coffee, energy drinks, teas, or sodas per work week.

And maybe it’s because we’re not sleeping great. The average employee only sleeps 6.4 hours a night. Medical professionals and sleep experts suggest seven to nine hours of sleep each night.

And we feel like at least two days a week we’re not operating at peak performance because we’re tired.

57% of people say they experience disrupted sleep due to work related issues.

