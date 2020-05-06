HERE’S HOW PEOPLE WANT TO SEE WORK CHANGE ONCE THEY’RE GOING TO THE OFFICE AGAIN
Do you want to see some changes to your work place?
The coronavirus pandemic has led to changes at work for tons of people, but will any of the changes stick once those people go back to the office?
A new survey asked workers what they’d like to see changed once they’re going to the office again. And here are the top five . . .
1. Allowing more frequent working from home.
2. Better cleaning.
3. Fewer in-person meetings.
4. Staggered work schedules.
5. Requiring employees to wear masks.
The survey also found that almost three-quarters of people are going to stop shaking hands so much.