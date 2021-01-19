Here’s How To Tell If Someone Is Lying To You!

Researchers have studied the art of lying and how you can tell if someone is fibbing! Liars will mimic the body language of the person they’re lying to.

The study is called, “A Liar and a copycat.” Sophie Van Der Zee, a researcher at Erasmus University Rotterdam in the Netherlands says, that “Liars often deliberately change their behaviour into a way they think truth-tellers behave, but this particular copycat behaviour is something they wouldn’t even try to manipulate because they don’t realize they’re doing it.”

To determine this, researchers did a study that involved participants trying to solve a puzzle in five minutes or less, while hooked up to sensitive motion trackers. Participants weren’t aware that it wasn’t their puzzle-solving ability that researchers hoped to monitor, but how they discussed the task.

The findings were limited as the motion sensors couldn’t determine who was imitating whom, which means the reverse is also possible — that the innocent may be mimicking the liar.

So next time you feel that someone is lying to you, you may be able to tell if they are mimicking you!

