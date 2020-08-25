Here’s How You Go Enjoy TIFF This Year

The Toronto International Film Festival runs September 10th to 19th this year. In past years, you might have braved the crowds to catch glimpses of some movie stars and packed into theatres to watch new films that might just win an Academy Award the following February. This year, things are a bit different, and it might mean more people can enjoy the films.

In-Person Venues

Films will be shown at in theatres, at drive-in and outdoor venues as well as through a special streaming platform.

Venues include the TIFF Bell Lightbox and the Isabel Bader Theatre; the Visa Skyline Drive-In at CityView, RBC Lakeside Drive-In at Ontario Place and open-air screenings at the West Island Open Air Cinema at Ontario Place.

Online

Anyone in Canada can watch the films online through TIFF’s secure digital platform, called Bell Digital Cinema, and stream watermarked titles to their TV through Chromecast or a newly developed TIFF app which will be released to the Apple App Store on Sept. 9.

Prices

In-person or online: $19 per film

Visa Skyline Drive-In at CityView and RBC Lakeside Drive-In at Ontario Place: Cars of one of two people will cost $49 including taxes and fees, while cars with three or more people cost $69.

West Island Open Air Cinema at Ontario Place: two people on a “lawn pod” for $38 including taxes and fees.

Staggered presales to TIFF contributors and insiders start Aug. 28, with sales to the general public opening Sept. 5.

Films

Selections this year include Halle Berry’s directorial debut, Bruised, where she also stars as a washed-up MMA fighter Jackie “Justice” who is struggling to regain custody of her son and restart her athletic career; I Care A Lot a comedic thriller starring Rosamund Pike as a legal conservator who defrauds elderly clients and runs afoul of a gangster played by Peter Dinklage; and One Night in Miami, Actor-director Regina King’s feature directorial debut, based on Kemp Powers’ play, which is a fictionalized account of a 1964 meeting between Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown.

CLICK HERE for the complete list of TIFF selections for 2020.

Image: Still from One Night in Miami/ Amazon