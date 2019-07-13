Heritage Estates 1st Annual Artisan Market in the Vineyard

Heritage Estates is hosting the 1st Annual Artisan Market in the Vineyard to help support RVH Specialized Seniors Care Recreation Therapy Program.

The event will take place Saturday July 13th 2pm – 8pm

421 Penetanguishine Rd. Barrie, ON

Featuring live music, food trucks, winery, artisan market, raffle baskets and prizes.

All proceeds will be donated to the RVH Specialized Seniors Care Inpatient unit in support of their Therapeutic Recreation Department.

Therapeutic Recreation enables all individuals to achieve quality of life and optimal health through meaningful participation in recreation and leisure. Recreation Therapists work with patients to improve their quality of life, maintain independence and improve cognitive and physical abilities.

All proceeds from this event will be used to provide the best quality and innovative recreation programming to our patients.

Please use the Eventbrite link to purchase tickets: https://bit.ly/30CcjXN

Vendor opportunities still available by using the google docs link: https://forms.gle/fBmc8s6FzgFmBWvf8

Heritage Estates Winery: http://heritageestate.ca/