Heroes In Barrie? NOMINATE Them Here!

Has anyone you know in your life really gone above the call of duty during the pandemic?

THEN SHOUT EM OUT, gosh, they deserve the praise.

The City of Barrie has launched a new program, Community Heroes. This is a campaign to let folks know of some amazing deeds that are being done in our city during these absolutely BONKERS times.

All you have to do? Share photos and stories about essential workers doing good around our city.

You can submit a story at barrie.ca/heroes or you can #BarrieHeroes on social.

Nominate some folks!