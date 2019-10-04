HERSHEY’S HAS CREATED A CHOCOLATE BEER
Why eat candy on Halloween when you could get drunk on candy instead? Hershey’s just […]
Why eat candy on Halloween when you could get drunk on candy instead?
Hershey’s just made their first ever BEER. They teamed up with the people who make Yuengling beer, to make Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter.
The beer is going to be available at bars and restaurants in the Midwest and East Coast from now through Valentine’s Day. No word if the beer will hit the LCBO.