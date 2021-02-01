High Heels Are Getting Higher And Here’s Why!

There’s an old economic theory that as the economy goes down, high heels get higher, and that seems to be happening again.

Just like in the Great Depression and the 1970s oil crisis, the latest fashion releases have been tall platform heels.

Here’s how you know the economy is about to poop the bed, when the economy goes low, the heels go high!

If history repeats itself, and it usually does, high heels are about to get higher as we potentially enter a recession.

In the past, “Heel heights noticeably grew during the Great Depression of the 1930s, the oil crisis in the 1970s, and when the dotcom bubble burst in the 2000s,” according to fashion experts.

If the economy is going down, we may as well stand tall as it happens — and apparently, that’s what history dictates we do anyway.

However, as the post also touches on, hard financial times make some turn to shopping as a way to cope, which also rings true for pandemic shoppers this past year.