High School Music Reunites For A Sing-A-Long! THIS WEEK!

Kenny Ortega, the original director of the movies confirms that Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens are a couple of the OG’s that will reunite for a Disney Special this week!

Disney CEO Bob Iger requested that the cast come together for something special. High School Musical 3: Senior Year premiered over 10 years ago, but the cast has agreed to this new project…

The cast will be singing All In This Together, a song which has often come up amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As well as the High School Musical cast, the Disney sing-along special will also feature other stars including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Amber Riley, Auli’i Cravalho, John Stamos, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly and more. Disney’s Family Singalong is set to air in the USA on ABC on 16 April 16 at 8pm. ET.