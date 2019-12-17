High School Soccer Coach In Hot Water For Taking Team To Hooters!

The Jr/Sr. soccer team at The Lake George High School weren’t the best team out there… They had been losing games left and right. Down on their luck after losing another game on Nov. 2nd, Coach, Blake White wanted to bring the player’s spirits up- so he took the team to Hooters!

Hooters, is famous for their wings and breasts- I mean women dressed in tight and revealing clothing.

Perhaps not the best move by the coach as a week later the team was called to a mandatory meeting to discuss the evening.

At the meeting, students were told “this was not in line with our athletic program and school community values.”

It’s unclear if there was consequences for the coach!

