Hospice Simcoe is hosting its annual Hike for Hospice on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Sunnidale Park in Barrie. We welcomed approximately 700 participants last year as they walked in memory of a loved one or simply to support Hospice Simcoe.

Registration begins at 10:00am and the 2.3km walk starts at 11am. We invite you to walk at your own pace. There is a free light lunch for all registered participants with pledges of $20 or more

Thanks to our event sponsors, every dollar raised by our participants goes directly to Hospice Simcoe’s programs and services. Last year over $110,000 was raised.

The Hike for Hospice has become an annual tradition for many families and friends to honour the memories of their loved ones. This is a pet friendly event. We invite you to create a team, gather pledges, then walk to raise funds to support Hospice Simcoe’s programs and services. There is no cost to our residents, clients and their families for any of our programs and services.

As a registered charity since 1988, Hospice Simcoe continues to ensure that residents of Simcoe County have access to high quality palliative and end-of-life care, family bereavement support and Home Visiting Hospice services. Since opening our 10 bed residence late in 2009, over 2,200 people have spent their final days and weeks in our care.