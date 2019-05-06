Hike Hospice

On Sunday, May 5th, hundreds walked in memory of a loved one at Sunnydale Park in Barrie. People gathered a team and collected pledges in support of Hospice Simcoe!

In 2018, the hike raise $96,000-100% of the money raised by each and every hiker can go directly to Hospice Simcoe’s programs and services.

Hospice Simcoe’s vision is to be a leader in palliative care, community and bereavement support through compassion, integrity, collaboration and innovation. Our mission is to provide meaningful support to those touched by a life limiting illness, thereby enhancing quality end of life.