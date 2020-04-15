Hockey Parents: Has Your Kid Accepted the “Crazy Hands Challenge?”

As hockey season was abruptly ended now 1 month ago, celebrations, awards ceremonies and farewell team banquets were unable to happen.

National Training Rinks started a way for teammates to reach out to one-another.

1️⃣ Create a stick-handling obstacle course using any household items (with permission)

2️⃣ Take a video and tag @ntrbarrie using the hashtag, #CrazyHandsChallenge

3️⃣ Tag 2 people you want to extend the challenge to

It can be on the driveway, in the basement or anywhere Mom & Dad approve.